Donald Trump breaks silence on World Cup 2026 proposal to replace qualifiers Iran with Italy

The suggestion follows months of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns regarding the vetting of Iranian officials entering the United States.

The proposal gained traction following reports that Iran’s participation could be compromised by strict US visa protocols aimed at members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This sparked a wave of rumours that Italy, the highest-ranking nation to fail in the traditional qualification process, could be handed a wildcard entry to fill the vacancy, if Iran were to pull out or be removed from the tournament.

Is Donald Trump going to ban Iran from the 2026 World Cup?