Donald Trump breaks silence on World Cup 2026 proposal to replace qualifiers Iran with Italy

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United States President Donald Trump has addressed the growing speculation surrounding a proposal to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup

Donald Trump and GIanni Infantino
Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Image credit: Getty Images)

The suggestion follows months of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns regarding the vetting of Iranian officials entering the United States.

The proposal gained traction following reports that Iran’s participation could be compromised by strict US visa protocols aimed at members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Is Donald Trump going to ban Iran from the 2026 World Cup?