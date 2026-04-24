Chelsea in sensational swoop to bring back Antonio Conte: report

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Liam Rosenior's dismissal has left Chelsea to weigh up their options, and reports in Italy suggest they were considering bringing back Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte holds the Premier League trophy, 2017
(Image credit: Alamy)

One regular day of Chelsea. That's all we ask for. Will never happen.

Liam Rosenior's sacking less than four months into the role at Stamford Bridge has once again left Chelsea to look for a new manager.

Chelsea 'weighing up Antonio Conte return'

Antonio Conte spent two years at Chelsea

Antonio Conte is currently manager of Napoli

It must be said that those claims are not exactly expressed in the most convincing terms, with CalcioMercato calling it a 'crazy idea in London'.

But that does not stop them from suggesting that Chelsea are in fact considering bringing Antonio Conte back to the club some eight years after he was dismissed in favour of brining in Maurizio Sarri.