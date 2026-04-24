Chelsea in sensational swoop to bring back Antonio Conte: report

One regular day of Chelsea. That's all we ask for. Will never happen.

Liam Rosenior's sacking less than four months into the role at Stamford Bridge has once again left Chelsea to look for a new manager.

Or perhaps we should say...it has left Chelsea to consider an old manager, if reports in Italy are to be believed.

Chelsea 'weighing up Antonio Conte return'

Antonio Conte is currently manager of Napoli

It must be said that those claims are not exactly expressed in the most convincing terms, with CalcioMercato calling it a 'crazy idea in London'.

But that does not stop them from suggesting that Chelsea are in fact considering bringing Antonio Conte back to the club some eight years after he was dismissed in favour of brining in Maurizio Sarri.