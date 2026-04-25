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How to watch Manchester City v Southampton for FREE: TV info and match preview for FA Cup semi-final clash

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Can the Saints cause another upset and book their spot in the FA Cup final?

Rayan Cherki of Manchester City acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Manchester, England.
Manchester City attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)
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