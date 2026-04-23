'Doing a Leeds, only stupider': How Leicester City blundered their way into League One

Leicester City will be in League One next season

Leicester City will be playing League One football next season after a second successive relegation.

It is just ten years since Leicester won the Premier League title and just five years since they were in contention for a Champions League place.

So what's gone wrong at the King Power Stadium to lead them to this point? Let's take a look at five years of mismanagement, bad decisions, and reckless financial gambles that have led to one of the steepest declines English football has seen in years.