'Doing a Leeds, only stupider': How Leicester City blundered their way into League One
Leicester City have made a series of losing gambles and dreadful decisions to go from Champions League contenders to League One in just five years
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Leicester City will be playing League One football next season after a second successive relegation.
It is just ten years since Leicester won the Premier League title and just five years since they were in contention for a Champions League place.
So what's gone wrong at the King Power Stadium to lead them to this point? Let's take a look at five years of mismanagement, bad decisions, and reckless financial gambles that have led to one of the steepest declines English football has seen in years.