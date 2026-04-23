'Doing a Leeds, only stupider': How Leicester City blundered their way into League One

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Leicester City have made a series of losing gambles and dreadful decisions to go from Champions League contenders to League One in just five years

Leicester fans protest the club&#039;s owners
Leicester City will be in League One next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City will be playing League One football next season after a second successive relegation.

It is just ten years since Leicester won the Premier League title and just five years since they were in contention for a Champions League place.