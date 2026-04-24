NEW ISSUE: Ultimate World Cup pack! England’s American dream, Pickford and Rogers, Scotland’s return, Pochettino Q&A, biggest upsets – plus huge wallchart and preview special
Get your hands on the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on your device – from Thursday April 30
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First a message from our editor, James Andrew:
The first World Cup I remember watching was back in 1990 in Italy. Toto Schillaci’s goals, Roger Milla’s dancing, Rene Higuita playing the sweeper-keeper and The Three Tenors singing Nessun Dorma – all those moments passed me by. I was six, and all I cared about that summer was England.