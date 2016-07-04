Robben and Badstuber start Bayern training a week early

Arjen Robben and Holger Badstuber have started pre-season one week ahead of their Bayern Munich team-mates after making their way to the club's Sabener Strasse for the first time on Monday.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are officially due to resume training after the summer break on July 11, but the duo made their first appearance a week early.

Robben and Badstuber performed a number of running drills as they step up their preparation for the 2016-17 campaign.

Robben has been sidelined since the beginning of March with a persistent groin problem, while Badstuber sustained a fractured ankle in February.

The two have both fully recovered, though, and seem desperate to show new coach Carlo Ancelotti what they are made of.

Robben, 32, has a contract with Bayern until June 2017 and will be looking to earn a new deal in the months to come.