Rodgers keen on bringing 'wonderful' Allen to Celtic

New Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen as the Scottish champions look to strengthen their squad.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and only started eight Premier League matches last season.

Rodgers is not planning on bringing in lots of players ahead of the new season, but wants those he does sign to be high quality.

Allen is a target after the Irishman worked with him at both Swansea City and Liverpool - although Celtic will reportedly face stiff competition from Allen's old side Swansea, Premier League champions Leicester City, Southampton and Europa League winners Sevilla.

"Joe is a wonderful player and I always look at all my former players," Rodgers was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

Asked if there was a limit on the wages he can offer at Celtic, Rodgers continued: "In any of the meetings that I had, that was never spoken about.

"I don't know what has happened before. All I can talk about is my experience. Every club will run on affordability and availability. I understand the market - I know that I can't go out and get Luis Suarez.

"I know that, but I know that the club will push to get the best possible player that we can and that is what they have done.

"Yes, absolutely [I can target high-profile signings]. That is the case. All I ever want is the highest quality.

"It's not about numbers. I need quality over quantity. When you have a level of two or three players that can really lift the group, you find they raise the bar."

Allen is at Euro 2016 with Wales and started all three games in Group B as Chris Coleman's men sealed top spot.