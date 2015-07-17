Rodgers: No comment on Benteke bid rumours
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers refused to make any comment on speculation surrounding a reported bid for Aston Villa's Christian Benteke.
Having received a reported £49million from Manchester City for Raheem Sterling earlier this week, rumours began to circulate that the Anfield club had tabled a bid for the Belgium international.
That fee was reported to be £32.5m - thought to be Benteke's release clause - but, after Liverpool's 2-1 friendly win over Brisbane Roar on Friday, boss Rodgers remained coy.
When asked if he could shed any light on the story, the Northern Irishman replied: "No!"
Benteke has netted 42 Premier League goals over the last three seasons.
