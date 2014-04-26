Rodgers 'sure' to sign new Liverpool deal

The Northern Irishman has led his side to within touching distance of a first league title in 24 years, sitting five points clear at the top.

Rodgers signed a three-year deal in June 2012, but – having seen his team definitely into next season's UEFA Champions League at the very least – he is expected to earn a new contract.

"There is nothing really until the end of the season, but there is no doubt that at some point we will agree another deal," the 41-year-old said.

"I am sure of that."

While several clubs are expected to be interested in Rodgers, the former Swansea manager said he still had a lot to achieve at Liverpool.

"Pride would be a good word to describe the overall evolution of the club and how it is been growing on and off the field - but it is also the job," he said.

"This is a giant of a club in the football world and to be able to build it up again and see how the supporters, and also the general public are enjoying Liverpool, is great.

"I knew it was a huge club and that is why I came, and because of the history and the great past, but it is not until you live it every day of your life you actually realise how big."