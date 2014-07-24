Rodrigo hails Nuno after Valencia switch

Valencia agreed a deal to loan the forward from Benfica with an option to buy on Wednesday.

Rodrigo is the second player to have moved to the Mestalla from Benfica in the current transfer window, following midfielder Andre Gomes.

Nuno was appointed as the successor to Juan Antonio Pizzi earlier this month after guiding Rio Ave to the final of the Taca de Portugal and the Taca da Liga, ensuring Europa League qualification for the Primeira Liga club.

And Rodrigo, the scorer of 18 goals for Benfica last season, has faith in Nuno's abilities.

"Nuno is a highly respected coach in Portugal, and last year took his side to two finals," said the 23-year-old.

"He brings intensity, character and clear thinking to his teams."