Roma better for Justin Kluivert than Man United, claims father Patrick

Patrick Kluivert is confident Roma is the right club for his son Justin after the promising young attacker opted against a move to Manchester United.

Justin Kluivert had been tipped for a transfer to one of Europe's biggest sides after impressing for Ajax in recent seasons and earning his senior Netherlands debut in March.

The 19-year-old was a target for the Red Devils, but his father, who starred for Ajax, AC Milan and Barcelona during his playing career, feels Serie A can equip Justin to develop further.

"I'm very satisfied with what he is doing," Patrick told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He doesn't speak much, but he is someone who knows how to listen and is motivated, I would have liked [him] to stay in Ajax for another year, but he chose for himself. I think Roma is a good solution.

"A jump to the Premier League would have been difficult... I think United would have been too big a jump. Roma is an important club, but the pressures are lower.

"Roma must not win by force and it is a club that is used to good football. It is the ideal place for Justin right now."

As for Justin's next move, Patrick added: "Then, who doesn't dream of Barcelona? But Italian football is catching up and Justin can take advantage of it."