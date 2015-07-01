Roma bring in Falque

Roma have signed Iago Falque in a loan deal that is set to be made permanent, for a fee which could rise to €9million

The Eternal City club have paid an initial fee of €1m for the 25-year-old Spaniard, with a further €7m to be forked out once he has made his competitive debut.

Genoa could then receive a further €1m depending on how many games he plays for Roma, who revealed their new recruit has agreed a five-year contract.

A statement on the club's official website said: "AS Roma SpA announces that the club have signed a loan agreement with Genoa CFC SpA for the services of Iago Falque Silva until June 30, 2016 for a fee of €1million.

"The agreement also includes a commitment to buy the player permanently for a further fee of €7million once he makes at least one competitive appearance for the club.

"Finally, the agreement also includes a performance-related bonus of a maximum of €1million should the player reach certain targets. Iago Falque has signed a contract until June 30, 2020."

The much-travelled Falque scored 13 goals in 32 games for Genoa in Serie A last season following his move from Tottenham just less than a year ago.