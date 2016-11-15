Roma star Totti back in training

Veteran forward Francesco Totti is nearing a return to action after resuming training with Roma.

Totti has been sidelined with a muscle strain in his left hip flexor, sitting out matches against Empoli, Austria Vienna and Bologna as a result.

But the 40-year-old star returned to training on Tuesday and he used Facebook to express his delight.

Totti has scored two goals in six Serie A appearances this season ahead of Roma's trip to Atalanta on Sunday.