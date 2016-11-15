Roma star Totti back in training
Francesco Totti has been sidelined with a hip flexor problem, sitting out matches against Empoli, Austria Vienna and Bologna.
Veteran forward Francesco Totti is nearing a return to action after resuming training with Roma.
Totti has been sidelined with a muscle strain in his left hip flexor, sitting out matches against Empoli, Austria Vienna and Bologna as a result.
But the 40-year-old star returned to training on Tuesday and he used Facebook to express his delight.
Totti has scored two goals in six Serie A appearances this season ahead of Roma's trip to Atalanta on Sunday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.