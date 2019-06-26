Manchester United reject swap deal with Serie A club – report

Romelu Lukaku may be angling for a way out of Old Trafford, but the latest reports suggest a swap deal with Inter Milan is not on the cards.

According to ESPN, United have been offered both Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan as part of a deal to bring Lukaku to Inter, but both have been rejected.

As for Lukaku, he isn't exactly keeping cards close to his chest in terms of his future, declaring: "I am a big Serie A fan, those close to me know that I have always wanted to play in the English league and in the Italian one, I love Italy.

"And then Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, Sarri will go to Juventus, Ancelotti is at Napoli, it will be an exciting Serie A.

"The club and my agent will talk about it but I have already made my decision."

Lukaku was also quoted discussing Inter's new manager Antonio Conte, who tried to bring the Belgian to Chelsea from Everton the summer he eventually signed for United.

“[It’s] good that Conte went to Inter; for me, he is the best coach in the world," said the striker.

Lukaku hasn't quite hit the form he showed at Everton since his moved to United, scoring just 12 goals in the Premier League last season and often being benched behind Marcus Rashford as a central striker.

With Paul Pogba also speaking enigmatically about his United future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI could look very different come the start of next season.

NOW READ

Christian Eriksen or Paul Pogba? Real Madrid have chosen their preferred target

Wan-Bissaka remains on Manchester United's radar