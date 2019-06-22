Christian Eriksen or Paul Pogba? Real Madrid have chosen their preferred target

Real Madrid have made Paul Pogba their leading transfer target ahead of Christian Eriksen, write Goal.

The Manchester United midfielder hinted that his future may lie elsewhere this week, telling an interviewer that it "could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else".

Madrid have already brought in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Gomes, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy this summer, but Zinedine Zidane is still searching for new recruits.

And the La Liga side will pursue Pogba rather than Eriksen, who had previously been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Juventus also retain an interest in the France international, who won four Serie A titles with the club between 2012 and 2016.

But it is Madrid who are favourites to land Pogba, even though they will first attempt to make room for him in the squad by selling some of their current first-team players.

READ MORE

Jadon Sancho: Where next for England’s once-in-a-generation star?

8 players who turned down major transfer moves