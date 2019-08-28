How Romelu Lukaku has played a part in Inter Milan's move for Alexis Sanchez

The Chilean is set to join the Serie A side on loan for the 2019/20 season after a long-running pursuit by Inter.

According to the Daily Mail, Lukaku – who joined Antonio Conte’s side earlier this summer – played a key role in convincing Sanchez of the move.

The Belgium international is said to have spoken on the phone with the former Barcelona forward several times, telling him about the beauty of Milan and the positive impression it has had on him since arriving.

Lukaku also explained that the area he lives in is much more elegant than Manchester.

United will still be paying a significant part of Sanchez’s lucrative salary during his time in Italy, and there is no option to buy involved in the deal.

Inter will still have to fork out around £6 million to have the former Arsenal man in their ranks this season, as he marks a return to Italy eight years after leaving Udinese for Barcelona.

Inter began their league campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Lecce at San Siro on Monday, with Lukaku scoring on debut.

