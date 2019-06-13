Romelu Lukaku stokes Manchester United exit talk by calling Inter Milan coach "the best in the world”

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to Italy this summer and new Nerazzurri coach Conte has made the striker a key target.

After scoring twice against Scotland in Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday night, Lukaku spoke of his admiration for the former Chelsea boss and Italian football in general.

"I have two leagues which I always dreamed about which are the English league and the Serie A,” he told Sport Mediaset.

"So for me the Serie A is my favourite league as well - I love Italy.

He added: "With the transfer of [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I think the Italian league is now coming back. Antonio Conte going back to Inter Milan, which is really good because he is, to me, the best manager in the world.

"And then you have Maurizio Sarri going to Juventus and [Carlo] Ancelotti at Napoli. So I think Serie A will be really exciting next year and I'm really happy for Italian football.

"He [Conte] knows what I think about him. I'm not somebody who likes to talk about my personal relationships with managers, but you know, I'm a player of Manchester United and I have to respect my club.

"And if something happens, the teams and my agent have to do the talking. I have my decision and stay outside."

However, ESPN FC reports that there has not been any contact between the two clubs over a move yet and Lukaku may not have the final say on his future.

