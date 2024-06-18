Romelu Lukaku's tournament woes continue as xG stats show Belgium need him now more than ever

Slovakia produced the biggest shock of Euro 2024 so far on Monday, as they beat Belgium 1-0 thanks to Ivan Schranz's goal.

The Red Devils had the ball in the net twice thanks to Romelu Lukaku, but his failings in front of goal dominated the conversation following the full-time whistle in Frankfurt.

With Romania and Ukraine still to come, there is still hope Belgium can emerge from Group E, but they need to find the net, and soon.

WATCH | How Germany Just BROKE Scotland's System

According to stats provided via The Athletic, Lukaku averaged an xG of 0.8 across the 90 minutes, despite having two goals disallowed by VAR on different occasions.

The Chelsea striker, who has netted 85 times in just 116 caps, has often been ridiculed for his performances in big games and it is easy to see why when you break down the numbers.

He also missed a hatful of chances against Croatia in their final 2022 World Cup group game, as Belgium drew 0-0, crashing out of the tournament in the process.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Staggeringly, Lukaku accumulated more xG in the second half against Croatia (1.98) than Morocco did in the entire Group Stage (1.35).

Croatia also averaged 0.81 themselves in that game, hinting that his performances for his country count for nothing when it comes to when they need him the most.

Romelu Lukaku (Image credit: Getty)

"We’re very honest, he’s been playing for Belgium for a long time and knows very well how to score," said boss Domenico Tedesco after the full-time whistle.

"Tonight he did score goals, and ultimately they didn't count, but if he needs anything I’m here for him."

Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku were both underwhelming in the defeat as Slovakia slaved away to earn a hard-fought win.

With two more than winnable games to come, pressure is on Tedesco's men to return to winning ways and they will need all the help they can get in the upcoming weeks.

Lukaku's future remains a mystery for now but the 31-year-old has a point to prove once again on the biggest stage for his country.

More Euro 2024 stories

Euro 2024: Slovakia unexpectedly make history during shock win over Belgium

WATCH: Is this Bleary-eyed England fan's hilarious 4am stadium video the ultimate criticism of Gareth Southgate tactics?

Buy the card game Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold based their strange Euro 2024 England celebration on for just £13!