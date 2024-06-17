Buy the card game Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold based their strange Euro 2024 England celebration on for just £13!

When Jude Bellingham scored the winner against Serbia at Euro 2024 on Sunday night, the England midfielder performed a strange celebration with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Before standing straight with his arms wide, as has become customary for the England star while at Real Madrid this season, Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold dropped to one knee and held their faces with their right hands.

Supporters were initially confused, though Bellingham later clarified the meaning behind it in a post-match press conference.

Talking to the BBC, Bellingham explained: "When we play Wolf, one of the staff makes that face when he doesn't have a clue what's going on, so that was kind of a little group celebration for the Wolf crew."

By that, Bellingham is referring to the card game Werewolf, which was popular among the England team at the 2022 World Cup. A card game in which 'villagers' attempt to protect their homes by finding out which player is the werewolf. The game is effectively a tabletop version of BBC game show The Traitors or the popular online game Among Us.

