Romero accepts number two status behind De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero accepted he was destined for a place on the bench when David de Gea penned a new contract with the Old Trafford club.

Argentina international Romero moved to United during the close season to bolster Louis van Gaal's goalkeeping options, amid mounting speculation that De Gea would return to his native Spain with Real Madrid.

Romero started United’s first six games of the season, but since De Gea's move to Real dramatically broke down on transfer deadline day he has been consigned to back-up duties.

De Gea subsequently signed a four-year contract extension with United and his excellence over recent seasons means Romero is willing to accept understudy status.

"I took the matches when I was given the chance to play, but when De Gea renewed it was obvious he was going back to the team," the 28-year-old told Ole.

"De Gea won the place over the years he was there. The coach talked to me and I understood perfectly."

Romero returns to international action this week as Argentina begin their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign against Ecuador.

The head into Thursday’s match in Buenos Aires without injured talisman Lionel Messi.

"We have lost our ace of in the pack," Romero added. "We hope he recovers fast to have him back on the field, hopefully back stronger than before."