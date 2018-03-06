Ronaldo equals record with another Champions League goal

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo became just the second player to score in nine consecutive Champions League games with his header against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo nodded in a cross from Lucas Vazquez in the 51st minute of the last-16 second leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, helping Madrid to a 2-1 win and a 5-2 aggregate success.

The Portuguese star joined former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy (2003) as the only players to score in nine straight Champions League games.

Ronaldo netted 14 times in his nine-game period, while Van Nistelrooy struck on 12 occasions.

