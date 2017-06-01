Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay at Madrid but he has his reasons

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo hopes James Rodriguez remains at the Santiago Bernabeu but would understand if the Colombian departed.

With regular football hard to come by under head coach Zinedine Zidane, James has been tipped to leave Madrid during the off-season.

James – who has fallen down the pecking order since Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez in January last year – started only 13 of 22 games as Madrid claimed LaLiga.

Manchester United and Inter have emerged as possible destinations but four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo wants the 25-year-old to stay in the Spanish capital.

"James has his reasons [to leave] and we have to respect them," Ronaldo told La Sexta ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Juventus in Cardiff.

"If he doesn't feel happy and if he wants more, then he should look for the best thing for him.

"If he asked my opinion, I would tell him to stay.

"Obviously he has his complaints and the best thing would be that he plays more, but these are very personal things."

"He has the potential to play for Real Madrid, but he has his reasons and we must respect them," Ronaldo added.