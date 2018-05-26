Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
Having won the Champions League for a fifth time, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the competition be named after him.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo suggested renaming Europe's premier club competition as the "CR7 Champions League".
Ronaldo became the first five-time winner of the Champions League after Madrid overcame Liverpool 3-1 in Saturday's final in Kiev.
The Portuguese forward had a quiet outing in the decider, as Gareth Bale came off the bench to net twice.
Ronaldo, who cast doubt over his future in the post-match, also suggested the Champions League be named after him, having netted 15 times in 2017-18 to be the top-scorer in the competition for the seventh time.
"Who was the top-scorer once again?" he said.
"The Champions League should change and be called the CR7 Champions League.
"I have won five and I am the top goalscorer again, so I cannot be sad."
Madrid's win over Liverpool saw them claim the Champions League for the third straight year and a record 13th time.
