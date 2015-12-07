Rooney and Schneiderlin ruled out of Wolfsburg clash

Manchester United will have to make do without the services of Wayne Rooney and Morgan Schneiderlin when they take on Wolfsburg in Tuesday's Champions League decider due to injury.

The England international missed Saturday's goalless draw with West Ham due to an ankle problem and United have now confirmed on their official website that he has been left out of the 19-man squad for the trip to Germany.

Schneiderlin, meanwhile, picked up a hip injury against West Ham and has also been ruled out of Tuesday's encounter as a result.

Furthermore, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia all remain absent due to various injuries.

Paddy McNair has been included in the squad despite suffering a minor ankle issue against West Ham at the weekend.

Nick Powell is included in the senior squad for the first time since recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.

United sit second in Group B ahead of Tuesday's match against Wolfsburg with eight points from five games.

They must bag the full three points in order to be certain of progress to the knockout stages, with third-placed PSV trailing by just one point and holding the better head-to-head.