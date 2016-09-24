Rooney dropped for Leicester City clash

Jose Mourinho has dropped Wayne Rooney from the Manchester United starting line-up for Saturday's clash against Leicester City.

The club captain has faced heavy criticism over his recent form and was unable to get back among the goals in the 3-1 EFL Cup win over Northampton Town on Wednesday.

Mourinho had suggested he could leave Rooney out of the firing line for the meeting with the Premier League champions, claiming he had been affected by the reaction to his performances for England at Euro 2016.

And the 30-year-old has indeed been dropped to the bench for the first time this season, with Jesse Lingard earning a recall and Juan Mata starting in the number 10 role for his 150th Premier League start.

Former United goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler starts in goal for Leicester, with Kasper Schmeichel having failed to recover full fitness.

Manchester United team: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Pogba, Herrera; Rashford, Mata, Lingard; Ibrahimovic.

Leicester City team: Zieler; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Amartey, Albrighton; Slimani, Vardy.