Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton

Wayne Rooney would like to see Ross Barkley remain at Everton amid reported interest in the star midfielder.

Barkley, who is out of contract in mid-2018, is heavily linked with a move to Tottenham this off-season.

But Rooney, back for a second stint at his boyhood club, wants the 23-year-old England international to stay at Goodison Park.

"With the ability that Ross has, of course we all want him to be a part of what we're trying to achieve at Everton," Rooney told UK newspapers.

"He can help us get better but the decision about his future is down to him.

"I'm sure he will speak to the manager and do what's right for him."

Rooney is back for his second stint at Everton after spending 13 seasons at Manchester United, where he became the club's record goalscorer.

A 22-time England international, Barkley came through the youth system at Everton.