Rooney: I want to be a manager

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is already working towards a career in management when he retires from playing.

The 30-year-old made his Premier League debut for Everton back in 2002 and has made close to 600 appearances in his club career.

But the England skipper has his sights set on prolonging his spell in the game long after he hangs up his boots, telling fans that a coaching career is already on the cards.

"I would like to be manager when I finish playing," Rooney said as part of a Facebook Q&A session with team-mate Ashley Young.

"Football is what I've done my whole life. I'm currently in the process of taking my coaching badges so hopefully when I finish playing I'll have that complete."

Rooney, currently with the United squad in Beijing ahead of Monday's International Champions Cup clash with Manchester City, went on to reveal his most memorable goal in the Premier League.

Surprisingly, he did not choose his famous bicycle kick against United's city rivals, but a penalty against Blackburn Rovers that secured a 19th top-flight title in 2011.

"The overhead kick is the best one," he said. "It was 1-1, 10-15 minutes to go so it was the winning goal in the derby so that was a great feeling and it won us the game. Then we went on to win the league.

"But I think the most memorable one was Blackburn away, the penalty late on. If I scored we won the league. So it was pressure taking it, there was a big delay before I took it so I had to try and keep myself calm and thankfully I scored and we won the league.

"That was a moment. There was huge pressure but I got through it and it was a really memorable one."