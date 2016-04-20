Rooney must show he deserves spot – Van Gaal

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney must prove himself against Crystal Palace if he is to start the FA Cup semi-final, according to Louis van Gaal.

Rooney, 30, is set to make his second start since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for two months earlier this year.

The timing appears ideal for Van Gaal, with United heading to Wembley to take on Everton in the cup semi on Saturday.

But the Dutchman has told Rooney he will need to prove he deserves his place when his side take on Palace at Old Trafford.

"It's dependable how he plays, like every player," Van Gaal said.

"You are presuming that he plays on Saturday. He played very well in the first half [against Aston Villa]. In the second half he was tiring but he has already got 60 minutes in his legs.

"He has trained on Tuesday and he has recovered so we have to see how he is feeling in the second half against Crystal Palace and still he has to play good."

Rooney has scored seven league goals this season, trailing only Anthony Martial (eight) for United, while he also has four assists.