Rooney struggling to be fit for Hull clash

The England striker sat out Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Sunderland as he has been hampered by a sickness bug as well as a hamstring problem.

United interim manager Ryan Giggs revealed on the eve of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Steve Bruce's side that his leading scorer may have played his last game of the campaign at Old Trafford.

The former Wales international told MUTV on Monday: "Wayne is probably struggling for the game.

"He's not quite recovered. We'll continue to monitor him."

Giggs, who is considering selecting himself to play against Hull, also revealed that Jonny Evans is not expected to feature in the final two games of the season due to a calf injury.

There is more positive news of fellow defender Rafael da Silva, who is set to be back in contention to face the FA Cup finalists and Southampton on the final day.

Giggs said: "Rafa has trained in the last few days and looks good.

"He could be involved in the remaining two games."

United could still climb into sixth place - and UEFA Europa League qualification - if they win both games and Tottenham lose to Aston Villa on Sunday.