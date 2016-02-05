Rosicky out for two to three months - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed Tomas Rosicky will be out of action for up to three months, but is hopeful the experienced midfielder can make his comeback before the end of the season.

The 35-year-old made his first appearance since May in Saturday's FA Cup win over Burnley following a knee injury, but picked up a thigh problem on his return.

Initial reports suggested Rosicky has already played his last game for Arsenal due to the injury, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, but Wenger has not given up hope the former Borussia Dortmund man will be in action again before May.

"Rosicky is out for a longer period," the Frenchman stated at a news conference.

"Has he already played his last game for Arsenal? I don't want to be too dramatic. We have to support him. I hope he has not played his last game for us yet.

"But his injury is quite serious. It is a muscular problem, but the good news is that he does not need surgery. He could be out of action for two to three months.

"We are all shocked, but we hope the match against Burnley was not his last game for us."

Danny Welbeck, meanwhile, is on his way back after over nine months on the sidelines, but Wenger is not rushing the England international back into action.

"Welbeck will be playing for the Under-21s on Friday," he added.

"He needs to play two to three games before returning to the first team. He hasn't played for 10 months or so. We need to be patient.

"He has a good basic fitness, but he needs rhythm again. He should be available in two to three weeks."