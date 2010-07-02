Rosicky rubbishes exit reports

However, the player's agent has admitted that there has been interest in the Czech attacking midfielder.

The 29-year-old has made just 69 league appearances since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in 2006, suffering a torrid time with hamstring problems.

With his future under Arsene Wenger unclear, speculation has surfaced linking him with a move back to the Bundesliga with Dortmund, Cologne or Hamburg.

However, the former Sparta Prague starlet has pledged his allegiance to Arsenal, stating he has eyes only for getting fit for the Gunners ahead of the new Premier League season.

He told Sport.cz: "I have noticed [the rumours] but I don't know anything about it.

"I am only interested in the pre-season schedule with Arsenal."

His representitve Pavel Paska did confirm, though, that there had been interest in Rosicky's services.

"There has been interest in Tomas, but his priority remains with Arsenal," he said.

