Ross Docherty nets winner as Partick sink Dunfermline
By PA Staff published
Ross Docherty’s first-half strike was enough for Partick to return to winning ways as they beat Dunfermline 1-0.
Docherty put Partick in front in the 15th minute, stabbing home at the near post from a low Kyle Turner corner.
Joe Chalmers’ shot was blocked for the Pars and Stephen Hendrie defended well to deny Lewis McCann.
Thistle twice went close at the start of the second half when Jakub Stolarczyk saved Docherty’s shot before Alex Jakubiak fired over the rebound.
Josh Edwards had an effort for Dunfermline but Jamie Sneddon was able to save.
Thistle stay fourth in the Scottish Championship while the Pars drop down into the relegation play-off position.
