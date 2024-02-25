Roy Hodgson seeking return to football after stepping down at Crystal Palace for health reasons

Roy Hodgson is reportedly seeking a quick return to football after stepping down at Crystal Palace due to health concerns.

Hodgson ended his second spell as Palace manager last Monday after he was hospitalised, having fallen ill during a training session earlier in the month.

The 76-year-old, who is the oldest manager to have worked in the Premier League, began his coaching career back in 1976 and has spent time in Sweden, Finland, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates in a long career.

According to The Sun, the former England manager is now keen to return to football in a consultancy role, having been given a clean bill of health.

Hodgson's second spell at Palace started well as he returned to the south London club following the sacking of Patrick Vieira in the 2022/23 season and steered the Eagles well clear of relegation with a positive run of results.

But things have been more difficult this term and the problems with his health have sped up Palace's plans to appoint a new manager – originally scheduled to happen next summer.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner has taken over from Hodgson and the Austrian led Palace to a 3-0 win at home to Burnley on Saturday in his first game in charge.

Next up for the Eagles in the Premier League is a trip to Tottenham on March 2nd.

