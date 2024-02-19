Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

Roy Hodgson has stepped down as Crystal Palace manager.

The 76-year-old leaves with Crystal Palace in 16th in the Premier League, with the Eagles in action on Monday night against Everton.

“This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life," Hodgson said about his decision. "I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

“I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way. In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments.

“My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with - they are a credit to the club and themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”

Crystal Palace fans have been disenchanted this season (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March 2023, after he was brought back for a second spell following Patrick Vieira's dismissal. The former England boss helped his side finish 11th in England's top flight last year, losing just two of the final 10 games in the run-in.

But though many expected him to part company with Crystal Palace at the end of the 2022/23 season, Hodgson stayed on for another season and has struggled for consistency since, with the 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in January a turning point in which Crystal Palace fans unfurled a banner in the away end calling for change from the club.

Hodgson steps down as Palace manager with the club in 16th (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having spent four years at the club previously from 2017 to 2021 – marking his return to the Premier League following a stint where he managed England in three major international tournaments – Hodgson left the club at the end of the 2020/21 season, with most believing it would be his last job in football.

He then took charge at Watford in January 2022, before rejoining Palace just last year. Hodgson beat Sir Bobby Robson's record as the oldest man to manage in the Premier League, at the age of 71 years and 198 days back in February 2019.

Having previously managed the likes of Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion at club level, along with the likes of Switzerland and Finland at international level, Hodgson's second spell in charge of the Eagles was his 22nd full-time job in senior football management.

Crystal Palace are now expected to appoint Austrian manager Oliver Glasner as Hodgson's successor.

