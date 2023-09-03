Roy Keane slams Manchester United players for actions in tunnel ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United legend Roy Keane went on one of his trademark rants ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Keane, in his role as a Sky Sports pundit, was unhappy as some of United's players were seen speaking to and even hugging their opponents ahead of the clash in north London.

There was no love lost between United and Arsenal during Keane's time as a player for the Old Trafford outfit, with matches between the two teams usually bad-tempered affairs.

"Jokes aside, I'm just looking at the tunnel there," he said. "Everyone thinks I'm old school, but I don't know why you would want to be chatting to players you're just about to go into battle with.

"You should be kicking lumps out of each other! I'll shake your hand after the game. Not doing it before the game.

"Maybe these younger pundits [Micah Richards and Theo Walcott in the studio] will be able to educate me."

