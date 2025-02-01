‘Home truths needed to be spoken at Manchester United and Ruben Amorim has been brave enough to do that – the way he’s dealt with Marcus Rashford has been correct’ Former Red Devils star praises new boss

Manchester United have won three consecutive matches for the first time this season, as new boss Ruben Amorim looks to finally get the club moving in the right direction again.

Amorim took over with the Red Devils in the bottom half of the Premier League and it hasn’t all been plain sailing since his arrival, with the club still sitting 12th.

Manchester United won at Fulham in their last league game though, in between triumphs over Rangers and FCSB that sealed a place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Honesty is the best policy

Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent results have followed a home loss to Brighton, after which Amorim said this is the ‘worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United’.

The Portuguese manager hasn’t been afraid to say what he thinks since arriving at Old Trafford, but former Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe has approved of that.

Lee Sharpe (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think he’s absolutely brilliant,” Sharpe told FFT, speaking via Goplay.se. “He’s come out and been totally honest with the press.

“I think he has also, from what I gather, been totally honest with the players in the dressing room, and I don’t think any of the players have really complained about the way that he has gone about things.

“I think there were some home truths that needed to be spoken about and he has been brave enough to do that.”

Amorim has also spoken to the press about his decision to drop Marcus Rashford from the matchday squad since December.

“I think that he’s dealt with the Marcus Rashford situation very openly and honestly, and you’ve got to say that he’s right,” Sharpe said.

“Marcus Rashford, we all know his ability, we all know how good he is but work rate is what it comes down to.

“If you’re not willing to put the work in – that needs to be a pre-requisite of the job. He’s treating everyone the same way in regards to work ethic and he has proven that by leaving him out.”

The new shining light

Amad Diallo (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player who’s flourished under Amorim has been Amad Diallo, who netted a hat-trick recently against Southampton.

“He’s been the shining light in what has been a dull season,” Sharpe said. “Under Erik ten Hag, I think he was brilliant when he came on and I don’t think that he was used enough.

“Under Ten Hag, he looked bright and sharp, did the ugly stuff, worked back and defended, he was positive and committed going forward and took people on, scored and created goals.

“I thought he was fantastic and I’m just glad he is getting a run in the team now and getting the accolades that he deserves, because he is outshining some big name players.”