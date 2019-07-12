Benfica defender scouted by Manchester United as negotiations begin

Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha has reported that Old Trafford representatives were in Lisbon on Wednesday to watch Dias in action during Benfica’s 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Anderlecht.

Contact has been made between the two clubs about the possibility of completing a deal for less than the 22-year-old’s €66 million release clause.

However, Benfica sources have said that the Portugal international won’t be allowed to leave for a discounted fee.

The outlet claims that the Red Devils’ pursuit of the defender stems from Barcelona’s reported interest in Victor Lindelof, with a move for Dias likely to take place if the Swede is sold.

Benfica’s €66m valuation is within United’s financial capabilities, so the Portuguese club’s president Luis Felipe Vieira is keen to hand the centre-back a new contract that would raise the release clause to €88m.

