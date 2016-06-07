Rudiger out of Euros with ACL tear
World champions Germany have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Euro 2016, after Antonio Rudiger tore his ACL in training.
Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has been ruled out of Euro 2016 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the German Football Association has confirmed.
Rudiger had appeared set to feature in Germany's opening Group C game against Ukraine on Sunday, with Mats Hummels still recovering from a calf problem.
However, the world champions will now be forced into calling up a replacement player after Rudiger was severely injured in his country's first training session following their arrival in France on Tuesday.
Rudiger collapsed to the ground in clear discomfort after making a tackle, with his team-mates quick to call for medical assistance.
Bad news: is ruled out of after rupturing his ACL in training. Get well soon, Antonio! June 7, 2016
The German Football Association (DFB) subsequently tweeted: "Bad news: @ToniRuediger is ruled out of #EURO2016 after rupturing his ACL in training. Get well soon, Antonio!"
News of Rudiger's injury also comes as a major blow to Roma, who only last week exercised the option to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis from Stuttgart following a successful loan spell.
Rudiger played in 37 matches across all competitions for Roma in the 2015-16 season, helping them to a third-placed finish in Serie A.
However, he now looks set to miss a significant chunk of next season, in addition to suffering the misery of being denied a first appearance at a major international tournament.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.