Rudiger out of Euros with ACL tear

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has been ruled out of Euro 2016 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the German Football Association has confirmed.

Rudiger had appeared set to feature in Germany's opening Group C game against Ukraine on Sunday, with Mats Hummels still recovering from a calf problem.

However, the world champions will now be forced into calling up a replacement player after Rudiger was severely injured in his country's first training session following their arrival in France on Tuesday.

Rudiger collapsed to the ground in clear discomfort after making a tackle, with his team-mates quick to call for medical assistance.

The German Football Association (DFB) subsequently tweeted: "Bad news: @ToniRuediger is ruled out of #EURO2016 after rupturing his ACL in training. Get well soon, Antonio!"

News of Rudiger's injury also comes as a major blow to Roma, who only last week exercised the option to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis from Stuttgart following a successful loan spell.

Rudiger played in 37 matches across all competitions for Roma in the 2015-16 season, helping them to a third-placed finish in Serie A.

However, he now looks set to miss a significant chunk of next season, in addition to suffering the misery of being denied a first appearance at a major international tournament.