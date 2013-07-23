Sagbo to travel to England

Sagbo, 25, has linked with a move to newly promoted Premier League side Hull City.

Hull manager Steve Bruce confirmed on Monday that they had opened talks with the Ivorian, who helped guide Evian to the Coupe de France final last season.

Evian have now revealed that Sagbo has been permitted to travel to England, though they would not name the club that he is set to meet with.

A statement on their official website read: "Evian Thonon Gaillard FC have authorised Yannick Sagbo to go to England to visit the facilities and meet the leaders of a club, in the case of an eventual transfer."

Sagbo has been an integral part of Evian's first-team squad since joining from Monaco in 2010.

The Ivory Coast international was instrumental as Evian finished ninth in their first season in Ligue 1 in 2011-12, scoring 12 goals in all competitions.

However, he managed just eight goals in 40 appearances last term as Evian narrowly avoided relegation.