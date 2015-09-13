Sampdoria-Bologna postponed amid bad weather

Sampdoria's Serie A clash with Bologna was postponed on Sunday as a result of bad weather.

With heavy rain and storms in Genoa, it was deemed necessary to call off the match at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The fixture could be rescheduled for Monday.

Sampdoria sit eighth and won their opening home match of the season 5-2 against top-flight newcomers Carpi, while Bologna have suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of their campaign.