Sampdoria swoop for Catania's Bergessio

Bergessio arrives in Genoa having scored 30 league goals in three seasons at Catania.

His 10 strikes last term were not enough to save the club from relegation, but Bergessio has been given another chance to impress in the Italian top flight.

An Argentina international, Bergessio enjoyed a productive 2008-09 campaign in his homeland with San Lorenzo, scoring 15 goals in 35 league appearances.

That record prompted a move to France with Saint Etienne, where he was less prolific, and a brief loan spell at Catania was enough to persuade the club to make the move permanent.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's Sampdoria experienced an inconsistent 2013-14 campaign, finishing 12th in Serie A, closer to the relegation zone than the European spots.