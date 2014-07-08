Samuel set for Sampdoria switch from Inter

The 36-year-old has spent the last nine years at San Siro after joining from Real Madrid in 2005.

Samuel was part of the Inter squad that won the treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.

But it appears the Argentina international is on his way to Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris to link up with Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.

"We are talking to Walter Samuel right at this moment and we want to close the deal as soon as possible," Osti told GenoaSamp.

"You will definitely know something within a few hours."