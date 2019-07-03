Manchester United receive boost as Barcelona open to offers for target

Manchester United have received a boost after Barcelona revealed they will consider offers for Samuel Umtiti, according to Sport.

After an excellent debut campaign at Camp Nou in 2017/18, Umtiti was restricted to just 13 league starts last season as Clement Lenglet climbed above him in the pecking order.

Barcelona initially intended to keep hold of the France international this summer.

However, the opportunity to sign Antoine Griezmann and Neymar means the La Liga champions must now raise additional funds by trimming their squad.

That has increased United's chances of acquiring Umtiti, who is available for around £50m.

And after being told that Leicester value Harry Maguire at £90m, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could turn his attention towards the Barcelona man.

