Leicester have told Manchester United how much they want for Harry Maguire

Leicester have told Manchester United that they want at least £90m for Harry Maguire, write the Telegraph.

It was widely reported that United had moved ahead of Manchester City in the race to sign the England international by submitting an offer of £70m on Tuesday.

However, Leicester claim that they have not heard anything more from the Red Devils since their £60m bid was turned down in May.

The Foxes have made clear to both City and United that they will not sell Maguire for less than £90m.

That means any interested parties would need to pay a world-record fee for a defender to prise the former Hull man away from the King Power Stadium.

Maguire has not yet returned to pre-season training after being granted extra leave by Leicester due to his participation in the Nations League Finals.

READ MORE

Andy Mitten column: Rage and reality two very different things when it comes to Glazers and Manchester United fans

5 central midfielders Manchester Unitedcouldtarget this summer