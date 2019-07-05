Barcelona name their price for Samuel Umtiti – and it’s bad news for Arsenal

Both Premier League sides have been linked with a swoop for the centre-back, who made just 14 appearances for the Camp Nou club last season.

The Mirror claims that Barça are willing to sell the defender this summer but have set a price tag of €60 million.

Cash raised from Umtiti’s departure would help the Liga champions in their efforts to fund moves for Antoine Griezmann and possibly Neymar ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Arsenal and United have prioritised the signing of a new centre-back in the market this summer, but Barça’s reported valuation could price the Gunners out of a deal.

The Red Devils are understood to have made Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire their top target, but an agreement is yet to be struck.

Now read...

TARGETS 5 things Manchester United MUST achieve in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season

FLOPS 10 major Premier League signings who were sold for a huge loss within a year