Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich
Despite being linked with moves to Manchester United and Juventus, Renato Sanches is planning for another season at Bayern Munich.
Renato Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich despite a difficult first season in the Bundesliga.
The 19-year-old was signed from Benfica for an initial fee of €35million last May but made only nine starts under head coach Carlo Ancelotti in 2016-17.
The Portugal international has been linked with a move to Manchester United, who were said to be interested in signing him before he joined Bayern, while Juventus have reportedly enquired about a loan deal.
However, although the midfielder admits that he wants more playing time, he says he wants to prove himself at the Allianz Arena.
"Bayern are a great club," he was quoted as saying by Record after returning from Portugal duty at the European Under-21 Championship. "I don't know but in principle I will stay.
"If I don't, I won't be discouraged, but I want to stay and to do my best.
"I'm going to keep working. Of course I need to play more. By playing more, I gain more confidence and I feel better."
