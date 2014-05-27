Sanchez is not for sale, insist Barcelona

Alexis joined Barca from Serie A outfit Udinese in 2011, and has scored 38 league goals in 88 appearances for the Catalan giants.

The 2013-14 campaign was his most productive, with 19 La Liga goals, and on Tuesday Bartomeu moved to dismiss speculation linking the Chile international with a move away from Camp Nou, with Juventus reportedly interested in bringing the forward back to Italy.

"He’s not for sale,"he told El Mercurio. "He has a contract with us and is an important part of the squad.

"I know nothing about interest from Juventus. No one has made an official offer.

"Sanchez has had a great season and, of course, will be a part of Barcelona next season as well."