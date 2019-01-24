Brescia president Cellino confirms Liverpool contact for Tonali

The 18-year-old, who has drawn comparisons with Andrea Pirlo, is regarded as one of the most promising talents in Italy and earned a call-up to the senior Azzurri squad in November.

Roma have been heavily linked with the £25 million-rated midfielder, but former Leeds United owner Cellino has revealed that they could face competition from the Premier League leaders.

“Yes, Roma have asked me about Tonali,” Cellino said to Corriere dello Sport.

“I’ve talked about him to [Roma director] Baldissoni several times, but I want to keep the lad as long as possible. Is he ready? I don’t know, he’s 18.

“But Liverpool also contacted me a little while ago.”

Tonali has a contract until June 2021 with the Serie B club, and his performances have helped them to second place this season.

The young Italian has registered five assists and one goal in 18 appearances.