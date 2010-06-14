Scan shows Iniesta recovery on track
POTCHEFSTROOM - Andres Iniesta's bid to shake off a thigh injury in time for Spain's opening Group H match against Switzerland on Wednesday is on track, the Spanish soccer federation said on Monday.
"Regarding the injury to Andres Iniesta, he had a scan this morning which confirmed it is progressing well," the federation said on their website.
The Barcelona midfielder tweaked a thigh muscle in Tuesday's 6-0 win over Poland in a friendly international in Murcia and has mostly been training apart from the rest of the group at the European champions' base in Potchefstroom.
The squad have a final session later on Monday before flying to Durban for Wednesday's match.
