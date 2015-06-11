Schalke fined €27,000 for crowd disturbances

Schalke have been fined €27,000 following four instances of "unsportsmanlike conduct" from supporters in their Bundesliga matches at Borussia Dortmund and Mainz earlier this year.

Fans of the club attempted to storm stadium entrances prior to February's 3-0 derby defeat at Dortmund, while fireworks were ignited late in the game.

A further disturbance occured at the start of Schalke's meeting with Mainz on April 24 - and the former have accepted the sanction handed down by the German Football Association's (DFB) sports court.